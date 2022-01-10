Thor: Love and Thunder, leaked the design of the armor of Thor and Jane Foster?

A new promotional poster of the Marvel Studios superheroes has leaked and shows, among other things, the alleged design of the protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters in July but, as yet, we haven’t had any official visuals to hold on to: no trailers, posters, official photos. Only a few photos leaked from the set in a more or less official way by some member of the cast or crew. Still, a new generic promotional poster for i Marvel Studios seems to give us an answer regarding the look of the two protagonists: Thor And Jane Foster.

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armor, plus a potential new Black Panther 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvYlJLldkq – Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) January 7, 2022

It is not clear the origin of the poster and what it is intended for, but given the composition it seems to reflect the current heroes of the MCU who carry on the legacy of Cap and Iron Man. In the foreground we find Thor, with a new armor, and Jane Foster, in his semi-deity version with the powers of the God of Thunder and a look very close to the comics one.

Among the other heroes in sight, Spider-Man (drawn extremely short, actually: Tom Holland is not tall but here he is drawn much shorter than Natalie Portman, who is only five foot six), Shang-Chi, Star-Lord , the young Groot, Okoye (who therefore we can imagine will have a central role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Hulk … we also see a long red hair, who will it belong to? And the character on the right of which we only see is the arm is clearly Black Panther, but we do not see his face …

Whether this artwork is really indicative of what we will see in the cinema is still to be demonstrated, but in style and realization it seems authentic. We’ll see.

Thor: Ragnarok will bring director Taika Waititi back to direct a feature film dedicated to the God of Thunder, for a screenplay created by Waititi himself together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

We recall, in fact, that at the end of Avengers: Endgame the character of Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, suggesting that the next feature films starring the character and the group of superheroes would have shown them all together.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters in July.

