Thor: Love and Thunder – Matt Damon confirms his Cameo in the Film – MangaForever.net

Through ComicBook, Matt Damon sat as a guest on Sirius XM to talk about his return in MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi.

While confirming his return, Damon shared that he will reprise his role as an interpreter of Loki alongside the actor of Thor Luke Hemsworth In the Movie, making fun of that “they’ll bring that joke back “ from Thor: Ragnarok and “they will improve it a bit'”:

“I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone knows it. I went over there to shoot. I think they found out, because i paparazzi they took pictures of us so we could find out what we were doing. We were more or less shooting a cameo let us be Luke Hemsworth that I, we had done in the last Movie. And we had a lot of fun like that Taika called us back again, to resume that gag and improve it a little … “

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The script is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).



The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

The release is expected in the halls Americans for the May 6, 2022.

