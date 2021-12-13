Thor: Love and Thunder, Michael Giacchino on the soundtrack

It will be the Oscar winner Michael Giacchino to compose the soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi and interpreted, among others, by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson.

To confirm the news is the same Giacchino who communicates it nicely on his Twitter account:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.