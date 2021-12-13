News

Thor: Love and Thunder, Michael Giacchino on the soundtrack

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

Thor: Love and Thunder

It will be the Oscar winner Michael Giacchino to compose the soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi and interpreted, among others, by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson.

To confirm the news is the same Giacchino who communicates it nicely on his Twitter account:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spider-Man, there are still no official plans for a new trilogy in the MCU

2 weeks ago

“Selfish Love”, the new explosive single from Selena Gomez and Dj Snake

September 16, 2021

In time by Niccol, Death makes you beautiful by Zemeckis and Old by Shyamalan.

August 26, 2021

Good start for VanEck’s new Bitcoin ETF

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button