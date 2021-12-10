Thor: Love and Thunder – Michael Giacchino will be the composer of the film directed by Taika Waititi !!

Thor: Love and Thunder THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – MICHAEL GIACCHINO WILL MAKE THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE TAIKA WAITITI FILM! BOLDY9 DECEMBER 2021 FILM0 COMMENTS 0 The famous composer Michael Giacchino will also produce the soundtracks for Thor: Love and Thunder.

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor.

The composer Michael Giacchino announced on Twitter who will write the soundtrack for Thor: Love and Thunder of the Marvel Studios. This would mark the fifth Movie ofMCU which he composed from 2016, including: Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home And Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here is the Tweet:

“Me grabbing my next assignment … #ThorLoveAndThunder.”

This makes of jacket the composer who has worked on multiple projects MCU than any other composer. He will be going to beat Alan Silvestri, who wrote the soundtracks for Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).

The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

