News

Thor: Love and Thunder – More photos from the set with Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

SEE ALSO: First photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder with Christian Bale in the role of Gorr

In recent days we have seen some photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) in what appeared to be a flashback of Thor: The Dark World. Well, now the couple peeks out in four more images.

Thor And Jane they are portrayed standing in front of some shop windows, in “civilian” clothes. It is unclear if this is also a flashback of The Dark World, or whether the couple went out on a date. It is known that Jane he will find he can lift Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor, as in the stories of Jason Aaron, where, however, the woman suffers from breast cancer. We do not know if this aspect will be included in the plot of the film.

You will be able to see the photos – where the director also appears Taika Waititi – in the tweet below, but first I remind you that the American release of Thor: Love and Thunder has been postponed toJuly 8, 2022.

The photos

READ ALSO:

Thor, Jane and Valkyrie in the promo art of the film

Russell Crowe will be Zeus

Photos and videos from the set with Natalie Portman and the Odin memorial

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in photos from the set

Thor: Love and Thunder it won’t be Chris Hemsworth’s last film in the MCU

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson author of the screenplay with Taika Waititi

Direction and screenplay

The direction is curated by Taika Waititi, a brilliant New Zealand filmmaker who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay was written by him together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast

The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy. Russell Crowe Sara Zeus.

Source: Heroic Hollywood


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Aquaman 2: James Wan anticipates a film with a more complex structure

September 2, 2021

Bitcoin settles around $ 46,000 after the slide

September 10, 2021

renewed the look of one of the villains [FOTO]

1 week ago

Italy woke up, an opportunity not to be missed

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button