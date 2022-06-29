Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman and her muscular arms were made with CGI for the film? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Jane Foster will be returning to the MCU and using the hammer Mjolnir for the first time. She for what she will become Mighty Thor and Natalie Portman must look like a goddess.

But the controversy over whether her muscles were real was sparked because the actress spoke to Vanity Fair on June 24 about the reaction people have had to her arms and also accepted that some “movie magic” was used to make her look like Mighty Thor.

In addition, Marvel shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube of how the film was recorded and you can see that Natalie Portman has black dots on her arms, like the ones used to track and create computer effects.

Do Natalie Portman’s arms have CGI in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

After the publication of the video, there were many reactions on social networks on the subject, with some users criticizing the actress, and others more understanding who pointed out the practice as common in Hollywood movies with a large production, such as those of Marvel. .

On this subject and the “movie magic” used in the film, in her statements to Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman pointed out that since she is 5.3 feet tall, they had to use camera tricks or ramps for Mighty Thor to reach 6 feet tall. height and was closer to the height of Chris Hemsworth.

She also mentioned again the physical training process she underwent to be able to do the action scenes, carry the cape and costume of Mighty Thor, as well as look like a Norse goddess on screen.

“I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done.”

Who addressed the CGI controversy was Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, by assuring Total Film (on June 20) that computer effects were not used to show her more muscular and repeated what Natalie Portman said that they only used ramps and camera tricks to make him look 6 feet tall.

“The only thing we helped with was making Mighty Thor a little bit taller. That was the only ‘movie magic’ we used. Everything else was due to her (Natalie Portman).”