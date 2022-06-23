‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman and the great “dilemma” that surrounds her character

Some time ago it was confirmed that in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Jane Foster would have a plot related to cancer in the same way as in the comics, although there are still many doubts that surround his character. However, both Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi have given more details about Jane, now turned into Mighty Thor, in the new Marvel movie whose premiere is imminent. The director and the actress have commented in Variety that the character has a great “dilemma” which, by the looks of it, sets her apart from both Thor and other superheroes.

Regarding the subplot of Jane’s cancer, Portman has not wanted to get too wet and has limited himself to saying that being a superhero “it could give you a different perspective on your human life.” Waititi, for his part, has confirmed that the comics character “has a dilemma” Y “big decisions” what to take, and what “they were very interested” in keeping those decisions on film.

On paper, Jane has breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, but by transforming into the Mighty Thor her powers remove all the toxins from her body, including the chemotherapy that is curing her cancer. In this way, we could say that being a superhero is killing her. Although Waititi has focused on the development of the character in the comics, everything indicates that this plot or part of it has been transferred to the film.

Jane’s Evolution

Portman appeared for the last time in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, although with a very brief cameo, so we could say that the actress has not had a relevant role in the UCM since ‘Thor: The Dark World’. According to Variety, the actress was left out of the franchise because she was not satisfied with how her character had developed and was also written off for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. “That character feels like just a romantic interest. She is a girl from Earth who goes from one place to another being mortal and without any transcendence, “says Waititi regarding how Jane Foster was developed in ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor 2’. However, this will not be her destiny in ‘ Love and Thunder’.

The new Mighty Thor will join the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth to fight a new enemy, Gorr, played by Christian Bale. After the test passes of the tape, Waititi has put him as the best Marvel villain, above others like Thanos or Killmonger. Anyway, we’ll check it out very shortly, since ‘Love and Thunder’ will premiere on July 8, 2022.