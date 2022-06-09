‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman celebrates 41 years reinventing herself for her role in the new installment of Marvel

28 years have passed since little Mathilda helped Leon, the professional, find redemption; 18 since Padmé Amidala died giving birth to her children with Anakin Skywalker; and 12 since Nina Sayers gave the highest acting awards to Natalie Portman, who today, June 9, turns 41 in full force.

This is demonstrated by his return to the Marvel Universe for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, a film in which the astrophysicist Jane Foster from the first tapes will return as the new Goddess of Thunder, to help her ex, the son of Odin, in his new adventure.

In this ability to recreate an existing character and give it a totally different personality, the talent and acting ability of Natalie Portmanwho has also strengthened her body to give more credibility to her new facet as a superhero.

“It definitely helps you get into character and has changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. It’s amazing to feel strong for the first time in my life, ”she recently replied to Vanity Fair when asked about how this physical change helped her play the new Thor.

a precocious actress

From a very young age it was the same Natalie Portman who sought to boost his acting career, despite the resistance of his protective parents. When she was very young she already had an agent and at the age of eleven she got her first leading role in the cinema, when she was chosen by Luc Besson to act in “León, el profesional”.

“He was definitely different from the other kids. I was more ambitious, I knew what I liked and what I wanted, and I worked very hard. I was a very serious girl, ”she commented in 2005 to the magazine blender.

Without a doubt, her performance in “León, el profesional” launched her to stardom, but it also caused a lot of controversy, showing a little girl who smokes, uses weapons and even flirts with a man much older than her.

The critics did not stop the career of the young actress, nor did her great performance pigeonhole her. During the second half of the ’90s Natalie Portman He acted in films by Michael Mann (“Heat”), Tim Burton (“Mars Attacks”), Woody Allen (“Everyone Says I Love You”) or Ted Demme (“Beautiful Girls”). On the other hand, she played Anne Frank in a Broadway adaptation of the well-known diary.

Consecration

The first blockbuster in which he participated Natalie Portman It was “Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” which began filming in 1997 and whose premiere, in July 1999, he was unable to attend because he had to study for his final exams for his senior year of high school. She returned to play Princess Padmé Amidala twice more, remaining in the history of one of the most important franchises of all time.

In 2004, “Closer” was released, a film for the Natalie Portman he accepted, for the first time, a role with explicit sexual scenes. There, she played a mysterious young woman who hides her identity to leave behind her past as a stripper. This role gave her one of her first acting recognitions: the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

But the greatest recognition of her career came six years later, with “Black Swan”, where she played a ballet dancer who lives with the demand to be the best. She won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Bafta for best actress, among other awards.

“I want to thank my parents, who are right here, first of all for giving me life and for giving me the opportunity to work from such an early age, and showing me every day how to be a good human being by example,” he said. Natalie Portman at the Oscar acceptance speech.

life off screen

Parallel to his acting career, Natalie Portman He studied psychology at Harvard, a university he entered in 1999 and left in 2003. To achieve a bachelor’s degree, he had to give up numerous acting roles. He has also passed through the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“The risk led me to one of my greatest personal and professional achievements. But if I had known my own limitations, I would never have taken the risk,” the actress said in 2015, in front of a group of Harvard graduates who invited her to give a speech.

Natalie Portman She is also a recognized activist for women’s rights. At the 2020 Oscar ceremony, she wore a cape where the names of the directors who were not nominated in that edition were read to her. She has also given multiple talks and collaborated with causes for equal rights.

In 2012, she married the French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met during the recordings of “Black Swan”, and with whom she has two children: Aleph and Amalia, aged 11 and 7, respectively. Mother, activist, psychologist and actress, four words that summarize the life of Natalie Portman at his brand new 41 years.

