‘Thor: love and thunder’: Natalie Portman conquered as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (reactions) | entertainment pop culture
The actress first played Jane Foster, a scientist and romantic interest of Thor, in 2011; She later reprized her role in ‘Avengers’ (2012) and ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013). However, she did not appear in the third installment ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017).
It was not until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) that Portman had a cameo as Jane Foster and will now co-star in the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022) with Chris Hemsworth. Appearance that she excited many of her fans on her social networks.
Natalie Portamant caused a sensation as Mighty Thor in the trailer ‘Thor: love and thunder’
The nine-year absence of Natalie Portman in the Marvel movies was justified in the plot with the breakup of her character, Jane Foster, with Thor.
Outside of fiction, “The Hollywood Reporter” explained in 2011 that Portman had left Marvel due to the retirement of director Patty Jenkins, who had become the first woman to direct a superhero film.
Officially Marvel and Jenkins reached an agreement to dissolve their contracts due to creative differences, however, rumors spread the idea that the producer was actually fired without prior notice.
Supposedly for this reason the actress decided to move away from Marvel; Later, in 2019, the new director of the franchise, Taika Waititi, was the one who offered Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster and turning her into the superheroine Mighty Thor.
Immediately the fans of Marvel and the actress did not stop filling her with praise for her physical transformation for the role, which they already applaud (although the film has not been released).
‘Thor: love and thunder’ will be released on July 8 and will also feature the participation of Christian Bale in the role of villain against whom Natalie Portman (Mighty Thor/Jane Foster), Emma Thompson (Valkyrie) and Chris Hemsworth ( Thor).
Natalie Portman’s arms stole the hearts of Internet users
To look like a true superhero, the actress faced rigorous weight training and lots of protein shakes to achieve bigger muscles. She thus confessed it in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ (2022).
The results were so good that more than one Internet user applauded Portman’s physical transformation, especially the area of his arms.
Personal trainer Naomi Pendergast took it upon herself to help her gain muscle mass just four months prior to filming.
Currently, there are those who say that they “died” when they saw the arms of the famous Hollywood star.
Best of all are not the compliments that have rained down on the actress for her transformation, but that the training still helped her get into her character:
“It definitely helps you get into character, and it changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” Natalie Portman told ‘Vanity Fair’.