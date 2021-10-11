Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman in the new photos from the set

Filming of Thor: Love and Thuder are currently in progress and new ones arrive from the set photo they show Natalie Portman busy shooting some scenes in which Jane Foster is again.

In the shots, the actress is dressed normally, without any particular costume, and the scenes should therefore be set before her transformation into The Mighty Thor, an element of the plot already confirmed by director Taika Waititi and the star on several occasions.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Natalie Portman had explained, speaking of Thor: Love and Thunder: “I can’t say much. I am really excited. I’m starting to train, to increase my muscle mass. There are all these superheroes and the more the better. The story will be based on the graphic novel The Mighty Thor. He will face cancer treatments“.

Between the pages of the comics Jane is facing health problems when she is considered worthy to challenge Mjolinr. As she becomes a powerful heroine and a member of the Avengers, her transformation takes a toll on her illness and makes it harder to cure her.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in American theaters on May 6, 2022. In the cast of the film directed by Taika Waititi, we will also find Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and the interpreters of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan, interpreter of Nebula.