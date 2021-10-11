News

Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman in the new photos from the set

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actress Natalie Portman was photographed on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder playing scenes from Taika Waititi’s film.

Filming of Thor: Love and Thuder are currently in progress and new ones arrive from the set photo they show Natalie Portman busy shooting some scenes in which Jane Foster is again.
In the shots, the actress is dressed normally, without any particular costume, and the scenes should therefore be set before her transformation into The Mighty Thor, an element of the plot already confirmed by director Taika Waititi and the star on several occasions.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Natalie Portman had explained, speaking of Thor: Love and Thunder: “I can’t say much. I am really excited. I’m starting to train, to increase my muscle mass. There are all these superheroes and the more the better. The story will be based on the graphic novel The Mighty Thor. He will face cancer treatments“.
Between the pages of the comics Jane is facing health problems when she is considered worthy to challenge Mjolinr. As she becomes a powerful heroine and a member of the Avengers, her transformation takes a toll on her illness and makes it harder to cure her.

Loading...
Advertisements

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in American theaters on May 6, 2022. In the cast of the film directed by Taika Waititi, we will also find Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and the interpreters of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan, interpreter of Nebula.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
920
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
916
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
635
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
503
News

Cinema, all films out in October
410
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
346
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
311
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top