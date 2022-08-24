‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman is goddess of thunder in new trailer

After the main story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a break, Natalie Portman will return to the most relevant arcs of the troop of heroes. Now, the actress will be key in Thor: Love and Thundera film that has released a preview this Monday, April 18.

The fourth film in the Thor series is directed by Taika Waititi, who directed the well-received particular Thor: Ragnarökand tracks the events seen in Avengers: Endgamewhich ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his Asgard realm, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The trailer opens with Hensworth joining Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel set to reprise their roles. Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself, as rock gladiator Korg, will also return for the film, but the trailer’s biggest moment comes in the closing seconds, when Portman’s Jane Foster is revealed as the new. Mighty Thor, goddess of thunder.

After seeing that Thor has done routines to lose weight and got a new outfit, the god of thunder leaves behind the Guardians of the Galaxy to find your own way. Thor assures that his superhero days are over and he sets off with Korg across the galaxy.

The trailer also shows brief glimpses of Thompson’s Valkyrie ruling New Asgard, a lightning-wielding man who is likely Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, and Thor on a pirate ship kissing an unknown woman. To end the preview, Portman summons Thor’s hammer (Mjolnir) -which is now magically rebuilt- and incidentally presents his Mighty Thor costume.

The story of love and thunder It’s based on the comic The Mighty Thor. The story is about how Jane Foster, who had a relationship with Thor, takes the superhero mantle after grabbing the sacred hammer Mjolnir. In the comics, however, Foster’s newfound power comes at a high cost: every time she uses the hammer, her breast cancer gets worse and worse. However, it is unclear if the film will follow the same story.