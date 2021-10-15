Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman reiterates: Jane Foster will be called “the Mighty Thor”

Natalie Portman returns to briefly talk about Thor: Love and Thunder, out in February 2022 where she will reprise the role of Jane Foster.

Last July at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios officially announced Thor: Love and Thunder, sequel to Thor: Ragnarok of 2017 which will be directed again by Taika Waititi and beyond Chris Hemsworth will include Tessa Thompson who returns as Valkyrie, the first LGBTQ heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Natalie Portman, who returns in the role of Jane Foster, ready to wear the shoes of the new Thor.

The release was initially set for November 2021, but its place on the roadmap has been taken by Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (later postponed again) following the postponement of Black Widow and consequently the exit was postponed toFebruary 11, 2022.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress briefly discussed the film, and although she couldn’t explain much, she reiterated a detail that will please comic fans: her character will not simply be “Lady Thor or Goddess of Thunder “, a name used by many people, but”the mighty Thor”(The Mighty Thor), same title as the series Jason Aaron which inspired the work of Taika Waititi-

So she will have powers, but they won’t be quite like Thor’s. It will be a version of it and it will be called “The Mighty Thor“

The same actress a few days ago had already reiterated another detail, confirming that in the film she will contest Mjolnir, the hammer of the Thunder God (which in theory was destroyed in the MCU, while the version used by Steve Rogers was returned to the same Thor from 2013 in Endgame).

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunder, written and directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and foreseen for theFebruary 11, 2022, will be part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will see in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) e Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) while Christian Bale is in talks to play a top-secret character.

