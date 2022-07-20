Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman talks about her kiss scene with Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and more, premiered last week. It is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth in the Thor series. Although only a few days have passed since its premiere, talk of a fifth installment has begun.

Fans discussed who they’d like to see in the next installment, while some also mentioned that they didn’t want Taika Waititi to direct. Recently, even Taika talked about his involvement in Thor 5 and said that he would only come back if it was with Chris.

In the midst of all this, several new behind-the-scenes details of Thor: Love and Thunder are being shared. Natalie Portman, who reprises the role of Jane Foster, sat down with CapitalFM and talked about how attentive her co-star Chris Hemsworth was to her during the kiss scene. Natalie, who is vegan, revealed that the actor stopped eating meat before filming.

“He is very nice. The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” said Natalie Portman. She added that it wasn’t as easy as it sounds, as Chris Hemsworth had to gain weight for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder by eating “meat every half hour” on top of his grueling training sessions.

Added Portman: “He was very thoughtful. It’s not something that makes me angry or worried, but he just cared. He is a very nice person. That’s really very considerate of Chris. Hemsworth isn’t the only one who had to gain weight for the film.

Natalie Portman is said to have undergone a pretty incredible transformation for her role in Thor – Love and Thunder. She trained 5 days a week for 10 months, doing strength training, bodybuilding and more. She did it all. Natalie also trained with Chris Hemsworth for some sessions.