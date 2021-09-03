Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman talks about her workout for Mighty Thor







After being sidelined for some time, Jane Foster’s character is finally ready to make her return to the MCU in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, in which it has already been confirmed that he will take on the identity of Mighty Thor.

In the comics, Jane absorbs Thor’s powers, including the ability to wield Mjolnir, after she is diagnosed with cancer. However, it’s still unclear whether the film will also deal with the character’s illness storyline. Waiting to find out more, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman talked about his return to the long-lived successful franchise, discussing the details about the hard training he had to follow for the first time in view of the start of production and for all the time of filming, to best interpret the role of the superhero.

“It was really fun”, explained the Oscar winner. “I worked with a coach, Naomi Pendergast, for about four months before production began, and then of course throughout the entire filming period. We trained a lot with weights and had to drink a lot of protein shakes. A heavyweight workout that I had never done before. Of course, I never aimed to get ‘bulky’. It was a very physical training, so there was a lot of work on agility and also on strength. “

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.