Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman’s Powerful Thor in the first Promo Art! – MangaForever.net

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor where filming is taking place right now.

Shooting of the film has been over for a few days and now new ones have leaked online Promo Art (that the Marvel Studios they made for t-shirts to give to the crew). In these new Promo Art the look of the Powerful Thor interpreted by Natalie Portman.

Here are the Promo Art in question:

The costume of ‘Mighty Thor’ from Natalie Portman seems to be heavily inspired by its comic book counterpart

Loading... Advertisements

This t-shirt graphic is the best look we’ve seen on so far Jane Foster in the shoes of Powerful Thor, and it looks like her costume will be faithful to the comics. Foster wears a red cape and armor that looks similar to the Thor from Chris Hemsworth. Foster she is also depicted wearing an iconic Viking helmet from the comics with Mjolnir at his side.

Although the details about the transformation of the actress in the Powerful Thor have not been disclosed, the Movie will draw on plot of ‘The Mighty Thor‘ in which a Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and ends up wielding the hammer of Thor.

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The script is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).

The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

The release is expected in the halls Americans for the May 6, 2022.

Recover Thor: Ragnarok on DVD!