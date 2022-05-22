Thor Love and Thunder: new image of Natalie Portman and her imposing physical change

Thor: Love and Thunderthe next movie Marvel Studios which will hit theaters in July, can be seen in a new and impressive image with two of its protagonists: mighty thorinterpreted by Natalie PortmanY Valkyrieinterpreted by Tessa Thompson. This has been shared by Marvel, showing once again the imposing and spectacular physical change that the actress who plays Jane Foster achieved for this new installment of the God of Thunder at UCM, in which we will see her transformation into Mighty Thor.

New armor for New Asgard

This new image also offers us a new and detailed look at the armor of both characters, with the new outfit already seen in other snapshots of Jane Foster -very similar to that of Thor’s first appearances in the UCM- and the new appearance of Valkyria in black and white. Both appear sitting on what looks like a luxurious throne, although we have no more information about it. Maybe it’s about the parliament of gods where the most powerful entities of mythology meet?

we leave you with your official synopsis: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Source | Marvel via The Direct