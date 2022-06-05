‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New image of Natalie Portman released as Mighty Thor – CINEMABLEND

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on July 7, which is why Marvel Studios continues to release material so that fans don’t lose the excitement for this blockbuster. Now a new image of Natalie Portman has arrived.

Do you already have everything planned for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi’s new movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will hit theaters on July 7 with the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. But we are not going to deny that Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor is one of the main reasons why the fandom will make long virtual and face-to-face lines to get the first tickets for this production.

And to warm up the engines, Marvel Studios revealed a new image of the Oscar-winning actress, who is sitting on what appears to be a cut while wearing armor similar to the first version Thor used within the MCU. Of course, she is completely serious, so she could be dealing with a complicated situation.

This is the new image of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.



However, she is not the only one appearing at this time, So here’s a new look at Tessa Thompson as Valkyrieone of the most important and powerful allies of the God of thunder, who bravely fought in Avengers: Endgame before the army of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

On this occasion, the intrepid warrior also shows off her new armor, this time with black and white details. And in the same way, she is sitting waiting for some kind of sentence or, her turn to explain some situation.

‘Thor Love and Thunder’ will arrive on July 7.



Right now it is not possible to know the reason why Mighty Thor and Valkyrie are sitting and looking intently at the same point. Will they stand before Russell Crowe’s almighty Zeus?

don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 7 and it will also feature performances by Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and, of course, the introduction of Christian Bale, who will present one of the most anticipated villains of recent months: Gorr the butcher god .