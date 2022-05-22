Thor: Love and Thunder: New look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already in theaters reaping a very good box office in its premiere, now it’s time to put the spotlight on Thor: Love and Thunderthe next feature film from Marvel Studios to be released on July 8. Taika Waititi will have the honor of signing one of the films of the summer with Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman as Thor and Mighty Thor, respectively. Portman, however, is the most important point of the film, since he will succeed the current God of Thunder with Mjlnir in hand, displaying his power in combat.

Yes ok We could already take a look at the actress in the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thundernow a new image is published in which we can see the artist in more detail, along with Chris Hemsworth and his new armor, which at the time raised a stir on social networks because fans were not too happy with the artistic result created by Marvel.

Jane Foster returns to the MCU stronger than ever







The image posted from Empire offers a look at the armor of the two characters and also the aforementioned hammer, which was destroyed at the time and now releases lightning, thunder and lightning from all four sides. Thor: Love and Thunder for now it is receiving less publicity than Doc Strange 2despite being a long-awaited feature film.

Taika Waititi recently claimed that the film has to its credit the best villain of all Marvel Studios: Christian Bale’s Gorr. The butcher god who wants to kill the rest of the gods. Thor, seeking to retreat and find peace, will have to re-arm himself to face this new threat. As we said, the film will arrive next July in theaters around the world. We’ll see how this sequel to Thor: Ragnarok is.