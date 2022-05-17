Thor: Love and Thunder: New official images of Natalie Portman with Tessa Thompson are revealed

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who have managed to survive to phase four of the franchise, despite being one of the first to appear on the big screen as Iron Man and Captain America. The character has had an important evolution as an avenger, and has faced narrative changes that, for some, are good, but others consider it a catastrophe.

Keep reading: Chris Pratt Says Star-Lord Isn’t the Same Without James Gunn

Perhaps now the god of thunder has a better definition, however, the drastic change in tone has not been liked by many. Despite this, his strong connection to the early MCU keeps him a compelling and pivotal superhero; especially now that there will be certain changes in his life. Although Jane Foster did not intervene in all the appearances of the Nordic god, the protagonist always had her in mind.

But now his return promises to be epic. It has long been known that the fourth installment of Thor – 77% would bring the female version of the character, and since then it has been confirmed that, as in the comics, this would be Jane Foster and, therefore, Natalie Portman would play her once again. Since last year, the first filtered images of the actress emerged, leaving everyone with their mouths open for her physical change thanks to the help of hard training.

After the release of the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, still under the direction of Taika Waititi, the official images began to emerge; and now, Marvel, from its official site marvel.comhas released a more detailed look at the look of the now heroine accompanying Valkyrie in what appears to be an important meeting, although it is not clear if that is a throne considering that Tessa Thompson’s character is now queen of New Asgard .

Continue with: Moon Knight Writer Threatens To Quit If Gorr The Butcher God Kills Taweret

Look at the image below:

marvel.com

In the photograph, as expected, he shows off the defined body for which Portman has trained a lot; the faces are serious in a situation that we still do not know and the costume of each of the characters is also appreciated in detail. The scientist also wears a suit quite similar to Thor’s, although this time she does not wear the famous helmet from the comics. Valkyria, for her part, now wears a different armor than the one she had worn before.

The first suit Thompson wore was notable for being mostly white, and now he plays with white and gray details, as well as a small shield on the chest representing the Valkyries. Each character sports a fairly defined range of colors and it is expected that Gorr the Butcher God will also stand out with black and white or gray. Until now, it has not been confirmed how Jane begins this new path, but it has been speculated that it will be related to her possible confrontation with cancer.

It may interest you: Thor: Love and Thunder | Rumor claims Christian Bale looks terrifying as Gorr the Butcher God

In the film starring Chris Hemsworth He will also have the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who have accompanied him since Avengers: Endgame – 95%. On the other hand, expectations have been kept high about the interpretation of Christian Bale as a villain, but it seems that Marvel Studios wants to keep it stored until the premiere is closer.