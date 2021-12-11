Thor: Love and Thunder – new promotional poster revealed!

First look at the new costumes of Thor, Jane Foster and Korg in the promo art of Thor: Love and Thunder.

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor.

In the last few hours, a brand new promotional poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, which shows a look at Chris Hemsworth in the role of God of Thunder together with Jane Foster from Natalie Portman, Korg from Taika Waititi And Valkyria from Tessa Thompson.

Here is the Promotional Poster:

Also in HD:

The image offers a preview of the new costume of Thor, of the appearance of Korg in the sequel and the debut of Jane as Mighty Thor. We can also take a first official look at Tanngrisnir And Tanngnjóstr, the mystical goats of Thor.

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).

The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

Recover Thor: Ragnarok on DVD!