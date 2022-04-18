Thor: Love and Thunder – New Rebuilt Mjölnir Hammer Leaked!

Some images of the new Mjölnir hammer that has been rebuilt have been leaked! In Thor: Love and Thunder it will be worn by Natalie Portman!

Through the eBay website, we have been able to find the new merchandising of Thor: Love and Thunder. This official merchandising from the movie Marvel Studios brings us a new look at the hammer Mjolnir rebuilt. The new hammer will be used by Natalie Portmanwho resumes his role as Jane Foster on the MCU Phase 4 and will become the Goddess of Thunder. We recently revealed its origin on the web.

As you are going to see, this new Mjölnir hammer has a modified design from the previous one. The samples are littered with scratches, re-glued fragments, small bits or shards of Asgardian metal that were separated by Hello And now they’ve come together again. This will be the weapon that we will see use the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. By Odin, he gives us goosebumps!

So the hammer is full of cracks. It does not seem that the assembly of the pieces has been very elaborate. In fact, it seems more “by magic” than anything else. And that brings us to…

And we’re going to talk about this a little more extensively in the next few paragraphs, because there are a couple of things to explain. They are related to Asgardian magic and the Goddess of Thunder.

The power of the hammer and the origin of the Goddess of Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is going to introduce Jane Foster as the new Goddess of Thunder. As in the comics, the hammer Mjölnir will choose Natalie Portman’s character as “worthy” and she will begin her journey as a new Asgardian superhero. But where do her powers come from? Indeed, from the hammer itself. The weapon will magically endow Jane with superpowers and turn her into a female version of the God of Thunder. We can’t wait to see the movie Taika Waititi!