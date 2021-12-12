Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman as Mighty Thor in the new poster

SEE ALSO: Thor: Love and Thunder – More photos from the set with Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

A new promotional poster by Thor: Love and Thunder, the film directed by Taika Waititi currently in post-production, it has been shared online.

First we can notice the look of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Thor and Korg with a mustache.

Waititi previously stated that the film will adapt elements of Mighty Thor’s Jason Aaron, which recount how Jane Foster, suffering from cancer, discovers she is worthy to raise the Mjolnir and to become Mighty Thor.

The cast:

The cast features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster).

There will also be i Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn And Vin Diesel.

Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth reprise the roles of the Asgardian actors who play Loki, Odin and Thor, who appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. At their side Melissa McCarthy as the actress who plays Hela e Ben Falcone in a mysterious role.

Russell Crowe has a cameo as Zeus, the king of the gods. Singer Jenny Morris and the actor Simon Russell Beale they play two mysterious characters.

Waititi co-wrote the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in American theaters byJuly 8, 2022.