Thor Love and Thunder premiere What is the difference between Natalie Portman’s Thor and Hemsworth’s Thor?

The actress was complicated by the dilemma, but came out playing with a powerful response.

Thor: Love & Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, for Latin America) will have its premiere this week in Chile and Latin America, offering a new look at the God of Thunder under the gaze of director Taika Waititi. And being one of the main novelties, the return of Jane Foster to the front line of Marvel is not minor, after moving away from her for a long time after ending her relationship with the titular character off-screen. But, What is the difference between Natalie Portman’s Thor and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love & Thunder | What is the difference between Natalie Portman’s Thor and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor?

Natalie Portman was at the conference with the cast and those responsible for Thor: Love & Thunderat which point he spoke of returning to Jane Foster almost a decade later since his last appearance in the MCU.

“I feel like having this opportunity, first of all with such an incredible way to explore a female superhero, that when he could be quite vulnerable and weak, he finds his strength in precisely that, and is more like a human being that I could relate to personally“confessed the actress.

“And it also gave me a renewed respect for what Chris has been doing for over a decade, or what Tessa has been doing, because I see that it involves so much work that I didn’t realize when I was just ‘the girl’ in the first“.

“Not seeing everything that happened behind that scene that now, when I got into all the choreography and training and everything, I was like wow! This job is triple what I was doing back then“Natalie pointed out.

On the other hand, Natalie Portman did answer the question about the differences between Thor and HIS Mighty Thor, stating that “They’re not completely different, but I think obviously he’s very confident and experienced in being a superhero, and she’s just trying to figure it out.”.

“She’s new to it. And she also keeps reverting to human form, so there’s always a danger that it might be her last moment to experience that. I don’t know, that might be…”

“That could be a huge spoiler, sorry…”he added holding back his words before saying something worse.