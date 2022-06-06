Thor: Love and Thunder preview shows how Jane Foster reclaims Mjölnir | TV and Show

During the night of Sunday, the MTV Movie & TV Awards were held, where, among all the prizes awarded, there were different previews of what is expected in the cinema in the coming months. It was so too highlighted a new advance Thor: Love And Thunder.

Fans were able to see a new excerpt from what will be the second Marvel movie for this 2022, where The god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Mighty Thor and the mighty hammer Mjölnir are seen.

In the clip, the Asgardian is seen in the middle of a battle calling and reaching for his weapon. Thus, he manages to see the mythical hammer in the distance, showing himself amazed and happy for the return of his beloved Mjölnir.

However, despite the fact that he approaches the god, the hammer changes its direction of blow and reaches into Foster’s hand, sporting his costume as Mighty Thor, who wields the hammer as the worthy bearer.

There are multiple theories about Mjölnir. This is because, after the events in ragnarok, the hammer was pulverized by Hela. This is how many seek the answer for the return of the artifact.

Also, others claim that the tape is inspired by the 2014 comic Thor: Goddess of Thunderstory where the son of Odin is considered unworthy of the hammer and his god of thunder powers, so Jane Foster transforms into the new Thor.

The film will tell the story of Thor after what happened in end game. Thus, the character of Chris Hemsworth seeks his new purpose in life, a path that encounters a new obstacle, the arrival of Gorr, the godhunter.

The deity assassin seeks to destroy all the gods in the galaxy, so the god of thunder must fight him, with the help of his ex-girlfriend and different allies.