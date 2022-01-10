Thor: Love and Thunder, promo art reveal Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor costume?

As many of you will know, the shooting of the announcement is underway Thor: Love and Thunder and after having revealed to you the first photo of Valkyria, today two promo art have leaked online that could offer us a first and more defined look at the costumes of Thor interpreted by Chris Hemsworth it’s at Mighty Thor from Natalie Portman. Obviously we are not sure that we are official promo art, but since it is possible to compare them with an official poster recently spotted at a fair, the similarity makes us lean towards the veracity of these new promo art.

The images will most likely adorn merchandise packaging, linked books, and similar products closer to the movie’s release, but they have often given us faithful glimpses of costumes in the past of Chris Hemsworth in his updated clothes. In particular these new images give us the best look at Jane Foster from Natalie Portman fully dressed with Mjölnir in hand as the new Mighty Thor of the MCU. Below are the pictures:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.