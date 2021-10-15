Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed the role of Christian Bale

Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel film directed by Taika Waititi, will also have the actor in its cast Christian Bale and now the role that has been entrusted to the star has been revealed: Gorr, the slaughterer of gods. The news was unveiled by Kevin Feige during the presentation of the studio’s upcoming projects for the small and large screen.

Gorr, the character entrusted to Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, grew up convinced that the gods could not exist after a terrible mourning, thus being excluded from his tribe. After discovering that the gods exist but do not help those in need, such as his family, he decided to kill them all by obtaining a powerful weapon. Between the pages of the comics Gorr almost manages to kill Thor, but is stopped by a group of Vikings who leave him disfigured, cutting off his arm. Gorr then manages to travel through time and pose a dangerous threat to the character played on the big screen by Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in American theaters on February 11, 2022 and will again feature Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The cast will also include Thessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Among the performers there will also be Chris Pratt who will reprise the role of Star-Lord and Taika Waititi will reprise the part of Korg.