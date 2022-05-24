Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi denies the sequel is Chris Hemsworth’s retirement

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has already put all fans on alert. From this moment and until its premiere we will surely read theories, possible leaks and unconfirmed rumors. The most important thing for now is that the sequel looks great and hopes to make a big contribution to Marvel’s Phase 4. In that sense, this fourth installment has also caused many to debate the future of the God of Thunder, since the new stage of the UCM has been characterized by giving rise to a new generation of heroes. Will we see here how Thor passes the torch to Jane for the future of the franchise? Although nothing is certain, Taika Waititi believes that Thor still has a lot to offer.

Keep reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | Fans Say Gorr (Christian Bale) Looks Like Palpatine and Voldemort

Since the premiere of Thor – 77% made it clear that Chris Hemsworth was the best choice for the character. The hero is not easy to adapt, since it involves magic and a cosmic power that was not in line with the first Avengers that we were introduced to within the UCM. Despite that, it didn’t take long for Thor to find his place within the team as he became very popular among those who only knew the movies. However, fans of the comics knew that the God of Thunder of the first installments still had many aspects to explore and were eagerly awaiting this opportunity.

Thor: Ragnarok- 92% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79% served to improve the presence of the hero and although it was believed that it was already too late for that, the confirmation of a fourth installment changed things. Thor is the only one of the original Avengers to have a bonus movie in his solo franchise, but the return of Jane (Natalie Portman) and the new role of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) made everyone assume that the actor would say goodbye here. Marvel.

Phase 4 of the MCU has brought us closer to a new generation of heroes, although there is still room for more established ones like Doctor Strange, who seems to be the new leader of the group. The most recent series and movies have introduced us to names like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Echo (Alaqua Cox), América Chávez (Xochitl Gomez), Billy aka Wiccan (Julian Hilliard), Tommy aka Speed ​​( Jett Klyne) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who appear to form the brand’s new lineup.

You may also like: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi reveals why he brought Jane Foster back

With Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) officially retired from the saga, and a new generation taking over, where are those Avengers still standing? The presence of Jane and the confirmation that she will adapt her version of Mighty Thor have made many think that in this film the God of Thunder will die or retire to let someone else carry his legacy. The possibility has caused a lot of conflict among fans, with some ready to see new heroes, but others wanting to hang on for a few more years. To calm the waters a bit, Taika Waititi clarified yes Thor: Love and Thunder It will be a story to pass the torch to Jane.

In interview with GamesRadarthe director explained why he made the decision to bring Jane back and what this means for Thor’s future:

And also, it’s really funny, the idea that Thor [tiene] to Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer is back and it’s in someone else’s hands. It is no longer his hammer. It is the idea that someone is taking his place. I think a lot of fans will potentially assume, “Oh, okay, this is the passing of the torch”… I’m not aware of any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.

It’s true that Marvel executives rarely share their future plans with creators. In reality, they are informed little by little and as much as necessary for the development of their own films, this in order to avoid leaks and spoilers. Having said that, Taika Waititi cannot guarantee that in the near future Chris Hemsworth does not withdraw from the UCM, but it does clarify that this installment is not directed at that point and the reason for uniting these characters has more to do with their evolution and with the great villain they must defeat.

don’t leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says Thor Will Have a Midlife Crisis