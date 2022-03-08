“Thor: love and thunder”: Taika Waititi reveals that they have not finished the Marvel movie yet | Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale | Cinema and series

“Thor: love and thunder” opens in a few months and its co-writer and director, Taika Waititi, has confessed that they still haven’t finished shooting the fourth film of ‘God of Thunder’ at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A while ago, Chris Hemsworth said he wanted to continue as Thor in future MCU movies. Photo: Composition/Twitter/@MarvelStudios

“It’s not done yet,” Taika Waititi told Variety on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. To which he jokingly added, “It comes out in July, so probably the end of June (laughs). Probably like a day before the premiere (laughs). This is how we do it”.

Waititi is definitely feeling relaxed about the upcoming release of Thor 4, as characterized by his personality. On the other hand, the director mentioned the differences between “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” by making it clear that “the energy and the intention remain the same.”

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. Photo: Marvel Studios

He also promised that this latest installment will be better than the previous one. “He is crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different: there will be a lot more emotion in this movie and a lot more love. And much more thunder. And much more Thor, if you have seen the photos, ”she pointed out.

“Love and thunder” will have the talented Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson back with new powers. Other cast members are Christian bale and Chris Prattthe latter as Star-Lord, but already with Thor in his film and not united as Avengers.

Taika Waititi is the director of “Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: diffusion