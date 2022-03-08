“Thor: love and thunder”: Taika Waititi reveals that they have not finished the Marvel movie yet | Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale | Cinema and series

James 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

“Thor: love and thunder” opens in a few months and its co-writer and director, Taika Waititi, has confessed that they still haven’t finished shooting the fourth film of ‘God of Thunder’ at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Why watch Cruella, a film nominated for costumes and makeup?

The oscars 2022 are nowhere near being celebrated, which is why movie lovers are watching …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved