Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson clarifies comments on Valkyrie’s powers

A few days ago we reported the comments of Tessa Thompson about the powers Valkyrie, her MCU character, would have in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now the actress has had the opportunity to clarify her comments, specifying that it was not a reference to what Valkyrie will be in the film by Taika Waititi, but that referred exclusively to the comic book character.

“Speaking of Valkyrie in W Mag, I was speaking in general of powers that are canonical and that I loved reading comics and not Thor: Love and Thunder. I will not be a home for spoilers ”.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.