Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson clarifies the new powers: “I was talking about the comics”

During a recent interview, Tessa Thompson he had to clarify some of his previous statements that mainly concerned the new powers of his character, Valkyrie, which we were supposed to see in the next film of the franchise Thor: Love and Thunder. The character will return from his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

In practice, the actress told W Magazine the following about her character: “He has some pretty weird abilities. It can sense when someone is about to die and can take them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. It can also resurrect people, but when she does, she usually ends up in that body. It is a strange thing. It can be very erotic as a thing. And then he has this superhuman strength and is essentially a God“.

Now, Tessa Thompson has intervened on social media to clarify that she was referring to the powers that the character of Valkyrie has in the Marvel comics and not those that she will have in Thor: Love and Thunder. “In the chat with W Magazine I was talking in general about the powers that are canon and that I loved reading comics, and not the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. I will not be the one making spoilers“.

“There will be new characters, we may also have some characters from the rest of the MCU with us. A lot of fun things are going to happen. It is probably we will meet again some people we have seen before“Thompson explained some time ago. What are your expectations for this film? Let us know in the comments! According to some rumors, in the meantime, Thor: Love and Thunder it could be Chris Hemsworth’s last film for the MCU.

Some recent rumors instead point the finger on a possible love story between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel. Will Brie Larson also be in Thor 4?