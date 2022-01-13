Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson reveals the new powers of Valkyrie

In Thor: Love and Thunder the character of Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, will have new ones powers.

The actress, during an interview with W Magazine, in fact, spoke of his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tessa Thompson said, speaking of Valkyrie, that in Thor: Love and Thunder the heroine will have some new and very particular characteristics: “He has some weird abilities, to be honest“.

The actress then made the list of her character’s powers: “He can sense when someone is about to die and accompanies him to Valhalla, which is basically the afterlife. It can bring people back to life. But when it does, it sometimes ends up inside their body. This is a weird thing, it can be quite erotic. It also has superhuman strength and is essentially a divinity“.

Valkyrie, in the new chapter of Thor’s adventures, will be the leader of New Asgard and many interesting things will happen to her, as the star had revealed in an interview with Playlist.

At the moment, very little official information is available regarding the new adventure of the superhero and Marvel, as usual, is keeping the secrecy as much as possible, focusing for now on the promotion of Eternals.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder will obviously include Chris Hemsworth, the return of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.