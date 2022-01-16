News

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson talks about the “new” Valkyrie

Actress Tessa Thompson, interpreter of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explains the powers of the new Asgardian queen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The importance of the character of Valkyrie, played by Thessa Thompson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has exponentially grown from Thor: Ragnarok to Avengers Endgame, with the character now at the helm of the Asgardian people as the new queen: here the actress reveals something special about the new powers of the heroine in Thor: Love and Thunder.

He has some bizarre abilities, actually. He can tell if someone is about to die, and he can take them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. It can resurrect people. But when it does, it sometimes ends up getting into their bodies. It’s strange. It can be quite erotic. And then he has superhuman strength, and essentially he is God.

Who knows how we will see this ability in Taika Waititi’s film, who will be not only director of the film but also screenwriter, together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. We recall, in fact, that at the end of Avengers: Endgame the character of Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, suggesting that the next feature films starring the character and the group of superheroes would have shown them all together.
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.

