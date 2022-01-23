Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson: “The film will explore the sexuality of Valkyria”

The character of Valkyria interpreted by Tessa Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the first to be openly gay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The purpose of the actress and Taika Waititi is to fully explore the sexuality of the character.

Men In Black International: Tessa Thompson in one scene

During a chat with The Wrap, Tessa Thompson said she was extremely excited about Taika Waititi’s proposals for Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recounted: “We talked a lot about LGBTQ + representation. There is still a lot to do but comics always offer the best possible representation for this community!”.

The actress went on to explain: “Bringing a homosexual love for Valkyria to the screen is very complex. Taika and I always want to go further but, generally, Marvel Studios offers little opportunity to portray romantic relationships. However Thor: Love and Thunder will be very different and I’m really excited about it. idea of ​​playing a character that wasn’t written exactly for me “.

Valkyrie also took part in Avengers: Endgame and earned the title of Queen of New Asgard. Thor: Love and Thunder will explore Natalie Portman’s transformation into Mighty Thor and grant Valkyrie the chance to wield a number of superpowers that Tessa Thompson has defined. “erotic”.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in Italy on 6 July 2022 and will be starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum and Christian Bale.