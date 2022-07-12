Thor: Love and Thunder | Tessa Thompson wants a romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel

Although Lightyear- 83% caused a lot of controversy for having a kiss between two women, the true LGBTQ representation of Disney that paid off this year was that of Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, where Korg is revealed to be gay, there is more than one homoparental family, and Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) bisexuality is finally revealed. The latter could lead to one of the most desired romances by fans, that of the character of Thompson and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

For those who have not seen the film, we will give a slight SPOILERS below, but not related to the plot, but to Valkyrie’s sexual orientation. In Thor: Love and Thunderit is revealed that her partner was one of the warriors who died fighting Hela a long time before what was seen in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%.

During the promotion of the third installment of the God of Thunder, it was said that Valkyrie was bisexual, but there was no confirmation on the tape, instead there seemed to be an attraction on her part to Thor, and vice versa. In Thor: Love and Thunder That bug has been fixed and now it’s only a matter of time before fans get the long-awaited romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel. The actress Tessa Thompson said the following to Pink Villa (via Comic Book):

I, you know, the heart wants what it wants […] [Valkyrie] She hasn’t had much time to focus too much on her love life since being thrust into a host of royal duties. But there are a lot of incredible men, women, and otherworldly creatures within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU. So, I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is single. She is ready to mingle. And I love Carol [Danvers / Capitana Marvel] both in the comics and Brie Larson, who is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn’t be mad about it.

Until last year, LGBTQ+ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been low, if not non-existent, as the only openly gay character was a minor individual who appeared for a few seconds in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, played by director Joe Russo. In 2021 we finally got a glimpse of Loki’s bisexuality, in a Loki conversation – 96% lasting a few seconds, but it was enough to get some fans excited. Instead, for others it was taken as offensive, like the creator of the It’s a Sin series – 87% and Queer as FolkRussell T. Davies , who said last year at a panel on queer representation on television (via Uproxx):

I think huge, resounding warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially, I think that’s a huge concern. ‘Loki’ makes a reference to being bi once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like a pansexual show. It is like a word. He said the word ‘prince’ and we were supposed to say, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you wonderful?’ It’s pathetic. It is a ridiculous, cowardly and weak gesture towards vital politics and the stories that need to be told.

A better representation came with Eternals – 58%, a film directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture for Nomadland – 100%, because in this one we had a homoparental couple, made up of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and her husband (Haaz Sleiman). Now with Thor: Love and Thunderit is clear that there are no longer limits to inclusion within Marvel Studios.