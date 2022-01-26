Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson would like to explore Valkyrie’s bisexuality more

In an interview for The Wrap, Tessa Thompson told that she and Taika Waititi they would have loved to explore more of Valkyrie’s bisexuality in Thor: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, the actress said there isn’t much time to devote to romantic storylines in Marvel movies, making it difficult to explore Valkyrie’s sexuality, much to her disappointment.

However, Thompson suggests that Thor: Love and Thunder it may be “a little different” in that regard, alluding to a potential romance for Valkyrie. Thompson makes it clear in his interview that LGBTQ + representation still has a long way to go and suggests fans look to comics for more queer stories.

“It’s totally exciting. We talk so much about representation and of course, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there is still so much work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! It is difficult because Taika [Waititi] and I would have liked to go further, but in the context of the films, there isn’t much we can do ”.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.