Thor: love and thunder: the best debut and the most “divine” – Revista Así

After four movies, Thor continues to do well at the box offices. The last film, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, has so far raised more than 140 million dollars, has been described as “the best debut of the franchise” and, in addition, the one that has the presence of more “divinities” in the premiere, including Elsa Pataky, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and others in the field.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $143 million in its opening weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from the production house. It is the best opening of the franchise and another success story in the summer season of 2022 in theaters.

The second Thor film directed by Taika Waititi opened in 4,375 theaters over the weekend, starting from Thursday. It easily dominated the box office, displacing “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to second place. Including international figures, where “Love and Thunder” has opened in 47 countries since the middle of last week, its global total is $302 million.

The Thor franchise has grown with each film, something unusual in franchise cinema in general, but not impossible for Marvel either. The first film opened to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by “The Dark World” at $85.7 million in 2013 and “Ragnarok” at $122.7 million in 2017.

Waititi, who also directed “Ragnarok,” is credited with rejuvenating the series, infusing it with humor, irreverence and leaning toward a larger-than-usual metallic aesthetic.

Some 60% of the audience was male, and 53% were between 18 and 34 years old, according to the polls.

“Love and Thunder” brings back Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, whose character Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor. Russell Crowe also appears as Zeus and Christian Bale is the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. It also has the highest production cost for a Thor film, at an estimated $250 million.