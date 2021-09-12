Thor: Love and Thunder – the first photos of Christian Bale as Gorr!

Christian Bale is Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in the new photos from the Marvel movie set Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios productions for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the addition of an actor such as Christian Bale the franchise is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions. The actor in the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder will play Gorr the slaughterer of gods and finally we have a preview of her costume thanks to some photos taken during the reshoots in Malibu, California (via Daily Mail):

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

In the images, we can see Bale wearing prostheses painted in gray, from head to toe. In one of the photos we see him wearing the typical black cloak of the Marvel character. These photos are certainly an appetizing appetizer, but we will have to wait for the final result to judge the aesthetics and the rendering of the entire costume.

At the direction of the expected film we find Taika Waititi who recently stated that Thor: Love and Thunder it is the craziest film of his entire career and which deviates from the previous one Thor: Ragnarok.

Well, between us, I’ve done a lot of crazy things in my life. I’ve lived like ten lives. But this is the craziest movie I’ve ever made. There will be a lot more emotions in this film. Much more love. Much more thunder. And much more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos. We have five Oscar winners in Love and Thunder. And I include myself on that list. Me, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman.

The film will hit theaters in May 2022.