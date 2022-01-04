News

Thor Love and Thunder, the first promo art reveal the looks of Thor and Jane

Some images have appeared revealing costumes and appearance of the protagonists played by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

Some promo art have unveiled a preview of what the costumes and appearance of the two protagonists of Thor Love and Thunder, Thor and Jane Foster, played by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Thor Love and Thunder, the costumes

Thor: Love and Thunder, soundtrack composed by Michael Giacchino

Thor’s new look presents a blue and gold costume with a red cape, different from the classic gray “uniform” with red and black inserts. Andy Park, artist of Marvel Studios, had anticipated fans to expect a Thor: Love and Thunder more colorful: “There’s a reason there have been over a decade of blockbuster movies and why this franchise is growing. This movie is crazy, it’s so funny. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. Because it is. It was so much fun to work and design so many characters and keyframes. It will be a good movie. It will be fun. ” Before disclosing the costumes of the two protagonists Valkyrie’s look, played by Tessa Thompson, in black and silver muscle armor, had been unveiled. Time ago Tessa Thompson he revealed that he had a lot of fun playing Valkyrie: “From my clumsy training for the first movie to seeing my character evolve in the comics, it was a crazy dream to play Valkyrie. Our flaws + our traumas are also our superpowers. So, as my favorite real superhero, Mark Ruffalo says, ‘we have to love ourselves, mate’. “

Thor Love and Thunder, what do we know

Thor: Love and Thunder, the first photos of Christian Bale on the set

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8. In the cast of the film, in addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, too Christian Bale as villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, who will also direct the film. The soundtrack is by the famous composer Michael Giacchino. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.

