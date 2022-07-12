“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the great nonsense of Marvel

With Taika Waititi, we are necessarily there to laugh. We understood this in 2017 with his takeover of the “Thor” franchise, with a “Thor: Ragnarok” where the director had tipped the adventures of the superhero inspired by Nordic legends on the side of fantastic comedy in a way very well done.

But with “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth part of the saga, he spins the farce into a bad joke, and does not give much thanks to the heroes of mythology he invokes. The Marvel blockbuster begins when Thor has let go of what he was meant to do, to save the world, to try to find himself. A succession of paintings in the form of antics shows us the hero, still played by the burly Chris Hemsworth, trying out various attempts to reconnect with himself. But at the cost of grotesque postures.

A schoolboy tone, sometimes to the point of excess

Fortunately, thanks to these crossovers between universes and franchises of which Marvel is more and more fond, it is the Guardians of the Galaxy, entangled in a fight with a badly handled outcome, who will call on the superheroes to get them out of the way. the. Here is our revived Thor, and ready to do battle to face Gorr, a powerful and vengeful killer (Christian Bale) who has given himself the mission of eliminating all the gods, and who has kidnapped children whom he threatens to massacre. Thor will team up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and her ex-fiancée Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, seriously ill, will have to transform into “Mighty Thor”, a female Thor, to heal.

But Gorr turns out to be so evil that our superheroes will seek the help of the gods, except that these, under the impulse of their leader, Zeus (Russell Crowe), consider themselves so indestructible that they cannot have what to do with the one who threatens them and with these human children in distress…

Chris Hemsworth plays a Thor in search of himself. Disney/Jasin Boland

The more the film progresses, the more Taika Waititi, much more inspired by the side of “Star Wars” in the writing and production of episodes of the series “The Mandalorian”, multiplies the more or less successful valves, and anchors the film in a schoolboy tone, to the point of excess. By constantly striving to play the zouaves, Thor and his comrades abandon their mission, their inner nature, and the spectator, between two smiles, no longer believes it. How to believe in a paunchy Zeus, embodied by a freewheeling Russel Crowe? How to believe in a Thor who thinks more about entertaining the gallery than saving children? Poor superheroes here, reduced to junk buffoons, and opposed to a whiny supervillain overplayed by Christian Bale.

All is not however missed. A magnificent but too short fight scene featuring children is almost poetic in intensity, with a touch of humor – we would have liked the whole film to be in this vein. And the sequence with the Guardians of the Galaxy makes it possible to find with pleasure Starlord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) equal to themselves.

We console ourselves by thinking that these, still directed by James Gunn who, himself, perfectly masters the balance between pochade and dramatic intensity, will be back in May of next year for the third part of their adventures…