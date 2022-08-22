‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The Marvel movie with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman arrives at Disney + – CINEMABLEND

The fourth installment on the god of thunder recounts Taika Waititi behind the scenes and the return of Jane Foster as the new bearer of Mjölnir.

The god of thunder has continued to live adventures after Avengers: Endgame. The character of Marvel Cinematic Universe played by Chris Hemsworth decided to leave with the Guardians of the Galaxy and leave New Asgard in hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson,) and what happens from there is told Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment about the hero of Asgard, directed and written by Taika Waititi, premiered in theaters on July 8 and now comes to Disney +.

As with other titles from the House of Mickey Mouse, the latest installment on the god of thunder lands on the company’s streaming platform approximately two months after its arrival on the billboards. As Disney + has announced through its social networks, Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on the platform September 8th. So, mark that date well on your calendar if you want to enjoy the movie again or see it for the first time.

Thor: Love and Thunder begins with the protagonist traveling the world alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Peter Quill/star lord (Chris Pratt). The Asgardian hero must abandon them when he receives a call from lady sif (Jaimie Alexander), who warns him of the threat of a new villain: his name is hat (Christian Bale) and his goal is to kill all the gods. To prevent this, Thor will join forces with Korg (Waititi), Valkyrie Y Jane Foster.

The fourth installment of the superhero marks the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: The Dark World. And she does it not only as a scientist, but also as the new Thor and bearer of the Mjolnir. Although his arrival is a great help for the protagonists, it will also provoke in Thor the resurgence of feelings that seemed already forgotten.

Thor: Love and Thunder has raised more than $737 million all over the world. Above these lines, do not miss our video interview with Waititi and Portman, and then take a look at the trailer.

