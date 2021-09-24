Thor: Love and Thunder, the muscles of Natalie Portman in the new photo from the set

Natalie Portman worked on her physique to get the right muscles for the role of Mighty Thor in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, as the new photo from the set shows.

A new photo from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder show Natalie Portman while sporting i muscles from perfect Mighty Thor, sparking the enthusiasm of Marvel fans.

After the numerous blocks and delays of 2020, there are numerous blockbusters currently in production. Among them, the most anticipated is probably Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will also return Natalie Portman, interpreter of Jane Foster who will turn into Mighty Thor, as they anticipated a series of photos of the set that were recently published online.

Some even more recent shots highlight the work done by Natalie Portman on her body. An increase in volume that has not gone unnoticed by the many fans of the MCU, who have expressed their enthusiasm on social media and are anxious to see her wearing the Mighty Thor costume and Mjolnir in hand. One fan said seeing Portman with those muscular arms inspired and motivated him to lift weights. Another user tweeted: “Natalie Portman is officially more muscular than half the guys in America who will be pissed off about it“.

Loading... Advertisements

Already at the time of The Black Swan, a film that allowed her to win an Oscar for Best Actress, Natalie Portman showed how far she was willing to go to be physically suitable for her roles. In this case, to best play a superheroine, the actress increased her muscle mass before showing up on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now that fans have seen her physical transformation, the anticipation grows further to see her in the film and thus also discover how Jane will gain superpowers. The actress previously confirmed that she will become Mighty Thor and that Jane Foster’s cancer storyline, known to anyone who has read the Marvel comics, is being adapted. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.