Thor: Love and Thunder, the new logo from the set? | Cinema

The logo ofit has undergone a couple of changes over time. And now it may have found its final form.

Marvel studios coordinator Jim Velasco recently posted on Twitter some shots depicting a cap intended for the film’s crew showing the film’s logo slightly updated in coloration and also a heart with a lightning bolt reminiscent of the American wrestler’s logo design. Owen Hart, as pointed out by Velasco himself.

Find the photos below:

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder they began at the end of January 2021 in Australia and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

Loading... Advertisements

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

What do you think? Tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: ComicBook.com