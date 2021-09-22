Thor: Love and Thunder, the new logo of the film in some photos shared online

The photos of the hat donated to the members of the Thor: Love and Thunder troupe reveal the new logo of the Marvel film directed by Taika Waititi.

Jim Velasco, coordinator of Marvel Studios, has published two shots online accompanied by a short caption in which he explains why he appreciates the graphics used.

Jim Velasco wrote online: “I love the Thor: Love and Thunder troupe hat because the design on the front is very reminiscent of the original Owen Hart logo“.

Over the months the graphics used for the promotional material and for the objects used by the people working on the film have already changed a couple of times and we will probably have to wait a long time to find out which will be the final version used by the film. Marvel.

At the moment there is very little official information available regarding the new adventure of the superhero and Marvel, as usual, is keeping the secrecy as much as possible, focusing for now on the promotion of Eternals.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters in February 2022 and the cast will obviously include Chris Hemsworth, the return of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.