Thor: Love and Thunder – the popular poster is actually official!

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth adventure of the god of thunder directed and written by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows) which returns after its appreciated Thor: Ragnarok. The film completely changes the cards on the table in the world Marvel with Thor’s flame, Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) that not only peeps into history again, but also becomes worthy to take the hand of the hammer evokes lightning. The whole plot draws inspiration, in particular, from The Mighty Thor from Jason Aaron where the woman there too has become a superheroine.

UPDATE: @MCU_Direct has verified with Pyramid International that this #ThorLoveAndThunder poster is an authentic, officially licensed Marvel product that was mistakenly released to stores too early! Details: https://t.co/kKatIH7U4A pic.twitter.com/vZf58Bi8T8 – MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 13, 2021

Recently, a gorgeous poster of Thor: Love and Thunder which was immediately appreciated by fans of de The House of Ideas. Too bad that at the beginning there were many doubts about the official nature of the poster, which actually seemed too full of images, characters and graphic elements, even a little tacky. Well, the authoritative vertical site on the MCU or MCU – The Direct has recently confirmed, with a tweet, that this poster is official and that unfortunately it has escaped the control of Disney. Before they take it off for some kind of violation you can find it above, with an attached theater of extras and figures that never ends.

Thor: Love and Thunder is produced by Marvel Studios And Walt Disney Pictures, with the participation, within the cast, of Christian Bale in the part of Gorr The Slaughterer of Gods, Russell Crowe that embodies Zeus, Tessa Thompson who interprets Valkyrie, Chris Hemsworth who returns in the role of Thor obviously, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jaimie Alexander (Sif) and many more. The film should arrive in theaters around the world in the summer of 2022, specifically in July.

