Thor: Love and Thunder, the secrets behind Chris Hemsworth’s new size

After playing a flabby and out of shape version of Thor in Avengers: Endgame of 2019, Chris Hemsworth prepares to return in the shoes of the original version of the God of Thunder carved in the collective memory thanks to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, which will arrive in theaters in 2022. On the other hand, the very first images from the set of the film have already anticipated that the actor will show off an even more explosive physical form than in the past.

Now, his longtime coach, Luke Zocchi, spoke to the hosts of the Australian podcast Fitzy & Wippa, revealing the “secrets” behind the Australian actor’s sculptural physique. “At the moment it has reached phenomenal status. It is huge, more than it has ever been in the past. Is absurd. It has never been this heavy. We weighed it the other day: it was 105 kilos (231 pounds) ”. Speaking specifically about the diet necessary to maintain such muscle mass, Zocchi explained: “Eat clean. It’s just the amount of food! Eat every 2 hours. I make him a 450-calorie meal. Eat 8 times a day when busy on set. So every 2 hours I bring him some chicken mixed with rice and some vegetables. “

However, there is someone to whom Hemsworth’s physical size often creates several problems. Even Hemsworth’s stunt (and longtime friend), Bobby Holland Hanton, again during the Australian podcast, he talked about the incredible size of the actor, but commented on it in an ironic way: “Everyone is amazed by its size. But I just think that now I will have to reach that size. Every time I send him a message and say: ‘Thank you very much my friend, this time it will be even more difficult’. “

Hanton stressed that he is still ready for this challenge, despite having to eat a lot more: “It’s the biggest Thor version there has ever been. So I have to be the greatest version of myself too. We eat every two hours: it has become a chore. It’s all about increasing calories, working out twice a day. That’s all it is. We are training really hard. We are putting on a lot of muscle mass. It’s not easy for the body. I find carrying extra weight around is tough on the ligaments ”. In the end, though, Hemsworth is doing very well anyway: “Everything is fine. I mean, look at it: it’s a mountain! He’s as healthy as a fish ”.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for February 11, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe“.