‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: the shortest Marvel movie in 5 years? A leak points to it – Movie News

The God of Thunder returns to the big screen on July 8, with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as stars and Taika Waititi as director.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the adventures of Marvel’s God of Thunder and self-styled Strongest Avenger, will hit theaters soon. The July 8 we can enjoy the latest marvelite show, directed by Taika Waititi with Chris Hemsworth again in the skin of the Asgardian, the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Christian Bale playing the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Without a doubt, we are facing one of the great events of the summer, and many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eager to know how many surprises we will find within it. Perhaps there is not room for so many, at least if we look at the supposed duration of the film that would have been filtered by the American cinema chains, and that would leave us with the shortest Marvel movie since 2018.

Thus, on the web portals of cinemas AMC Y cineworld It was shown that Waititi’s film, the second around the character after Thor: Ragnarok, would have a duration of 119 minutes. That is to say, 1 hour and 59 minutes of film, which is the shortest duration of a Marvel Studios film since Ant-Man and the Wasp, with 118 minutes of duration.

Moreover, we would be talking about one of the shortest movies in the Marvel Universe, as there are only five films with a shorter duration. Among these tapes we also find the first Ant-Man (117 minutes), Doctor Strange (115 minutes), Thor: The Dark World (112 minutes) and The Incredible Hulk (112 minutes).

Many fans will be wondering how Marvel Studios will do so that in less time than usual there is space for everything they expect the film to give, including post-credits scenes and possible cameos. It should be remembered that in addition to the aforementioned Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, Chris Pratt will also appear as Peter Quill/Star-LordKaren Gillan as nebulaDave Bautista as DraxPom Klementieff as Mantis and Jamie Alexander as lady sif. We will have the opportunity to find out on July 8.

