Thor: Love and Thunder, Valkyrie will have skills more similar to those of comics

Among the characters that we will find in Thor: Love and Thunder definitely stands out Valkyrie who will again be played by Tessa Thompson. The actress was a distinct change from how the character looks in the comics, however her new sortie as the MCU character will present her more like that of the comics, at least in terms of her abilities and skills. his skills in battle.

Talking with W Magazine, Thompson was asked about Valkyrie’s abilities in the Thor films, abilities she described as “weird” as well as “quite erotic”. Although the actress does not explicitly say these skills will be shown in Thor: Love and Thunder, provides specific clues that suggest the possibility of seeing Valkyrie go beyond her combat skills that we have already seen revealed.

“He has weird abilities, to be honest. He can sense when someone is close to death and take him to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. It can revive people. But when it revives people, it sometimes ends up in their body. It is a strange thing. It can be quite erotic. Besides, he has superhuman strength and is essentially God. “

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.