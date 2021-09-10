Thor Love and Thunder, what role will Jane Foster play? let’s talk about

Thor will return to our screens with the next chapter, directed by Taika Waititi, the May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, his protagonists tell us some curiosities about the upcoming film, while Chris Hemsworth shows us his hard training to play the protagonist. Natalie Portman instead he anticipated something about it Jane Foster.

The actress stated that she did some hard work, which led her to shape her body, an element that she thinks helps a lot to get into character. The photos leaked on the web show a new one Jane Foster, dressed in an armor that may seem familiar to us: it could be Lady Thor, female counterpart of the God of Thunder.

As you may recall, Jane Foster is earthly love by Thor. Appearing in the 2011 film, the woman taught Thor to move and love our Earth. She also comes back to help him in 2013’s Thor, but after the second movie she didn’t return to Ragnarok.

Loading... Advertisements

However, we will review it in the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder. The film will be based on the comic by Mighty Thor, in which Jane undergoes cancer treatment. However it will be quite different from the comic, in which the two are distant. In fact Jane and Thor should be very united in this film which, as stated by Waititi, puts their history at the center, and at some point the God of Thunder might even decide to voluntarily give up his powers just to save her. An extreme act of love. The character played by Chris Hemsworth, however, could also ask the nation of for help Wakanda which, as seen in Black Panther, has very advanced technologies and could cure it.

Who knows, we’ll only find out next year. In any case, one thing is certain: Jane Foster will not be a fringe character in the next film.