Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, when could it be released on Disney Plus?

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Last July 8 The second premiere of Marvel Studios by 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi’s new film has so far been a strong box office haul while receiving mixed reviews.

love and thunder brings us before him God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was when we last saw that we heard from the hero. There we will see how the Asgardian has begun the search for new directions for his immortal life. The situation changes drastically when Thor learns that the Gods of the Universe are being killed by a Gorr, the god butcher (Christian Bale), a being that carries the infamous and powerful necrosword. Thor knows that to stop Gorr he will need all the help he can get, so he turns to his friend. Korg (Taika Waititi), king valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and her former partner, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now worthy to wield Mjölnir and become Mighty Thor.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

From Mariah Carey to Drew Barrymore, the most impressive looks from the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

6 mins ago

Can Panamanians suffer from this disease?

17 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: this limit imposed on her daughter North on the networks!

18 mins ago

Julia Roberts has shown and normalized armpit hair

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button