Thor: Love and Thunder, when could it be released on Disney Plus?

Last July 8 The second premiere of Marvel Studios by 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi’s new film has so far been a strong box office haul while receiving mixed reviews.

love and thunder brings us before him God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was when we last saw that we heard from the hero. There we will see how the Asgardian has begun the search for new directions for his immortal life. The situation changes drastically when Thor learns that the Gods of the Universe are being killed by a Gorr, the god butcher (Christian Bale), a being that carries the infamous and powerful necrosword. Thor knows that to stop Gorr he will need all the help he can get, so he turns to his friend. Korg (Taika Waititi), king valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and her former partner, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now worthy to wield Mjölnir and become Mighty Thor.

The fourth Thor movie still has a long way to go in theaters. While this is happening, we can begin to speculate when the date that it reaches streaming would be, precisely at the Disney + signal.

It’s known that Disney did not get good results with hybrid releases (cinema + streaming at the same time), a clear example of this was Black Widow (2021) and the subsequent trial of Scarlett Johansson. To improve the numbers, the company established a minimum of 45 days for the premiere to be officially presented in Disney Plus. This modification has borne fruit, since films like Shang Chi either Eternals They have seen audience growth.

The closest example to setting a date for Thor is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The multiverse history of Stephen Strange Y Scarlet Witch wait 47 days to be featured on Disney+. Taking this into account and that the platform’s heavyweight premieres are (mostly) the Wednesday, Thor: Love and Thunder could be available for August 24as long as Disney does not decide to extend the term.

