Thor Love and Thunder, when does the Marvel movie with Chris Hemsworth come out?

The arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer and closer. As some plot details are revealed and we find out what the new look of the God of Thunder will be in Thor 4, everyone is wondering when we will actually be able to see the film. Here is the release date.

Taika Waititi returns once again to direct Thor, after the success of his Ragnarok dated 2017. A wait of about 5 years, which places the fourth film dedicated to the character of Chris Hemsworth in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced in 2019, the pre-production of the film started a little late due to the pandemic: more precisely in October 2020. Filming then began in January 2021. Suffice it to say that in the program conceived in 2019 they should have started in August 2020, therefore a big delay in the schedule, which has moved forward the eventual release date initially scheduled for 2021.

So when will we be able to see the film on our screens? Less than you can imagine is missing. According to when announced, in fact, the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder in the hall is scheduled for July 8, 2022 in the USA, while in Italy it should arrive two days earlier. on July 6, 2022. A date that has been reached after many postponements. The first release date initially set was in fact November 5, 2021, moved to February 18, 2022 due to the pandemic, which upset all Marvel’s release plans. But that’s not all, because the arrival of the film slipped to May 6, 2022 and was then definitively fixed in July 2022 during October of this year. And this time it just looks like it could be definitive. And you, are you curious to see the film? Here is the first Thor Love and Thunder poster leak!